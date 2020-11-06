Hiring: Membership and Marketing Manager

Membership and Marketing Manager



Location: Fully remote, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA

Salary: Full-time, $60,000/year, plus benefits

Reports to: Executive Director

Supervises: Digital Content Intern

Organization Description

As a 501(c)6 trade association, the Free Speech Coalition (FSC) protects the rights and freedoms of the adult industry, which includes adult entertainment and sexual wellness products. We envision a world in which body sovereignty is recognized, sexual expression is destigmatized, and sex work is decriminalized. FSC is committed to ensuring the diversity of our team with regards to gender identity, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, ability, and background.

Job Description

The Membership and Marketing Manager is responsible for overseeing the Free Speech Coalition’s membership and marketing functions. The position is responsible for the recruitment of new members, retention of existing members, successful implementation of member programs, and the tracking and reporting of data through the association database. The Membership and Marketing Manager promotes and markets FSC activities and programs that keep members informed, engaged, and empowered to support FSC’s mission.

Responsibilities

Membership: 60%

Facilitate and direct membership initiatives, campaigns, and activities with a focus on member recruitment and retention.

Oversee the accuracy and integrity of the membership database.

Provide regular and thorough reporting of membership data to internal stakeholders.

Coordinate the implementation of a new membership management platform (Membershipworks).

Develop a new member onboarding program.

Manage and grow the member benefits program.

Provide continuous outreach to current members, developing relationships with key members of the industry.

Lead the development and implementation of membership marketing efforts (recruitment, renewals, and member onboarding).

Explore potential membership markets and expand membership using data-driven strategies.

Be the primary point of contact for all members.

Marketing: 40%

Lead the FSC marketing function to develop and coordinate marketing strategy and tactics (including creating the content calendar for web, social, and email, and tracking and reporting metrics). Collaborate with the PR Director and Industry Relations Advocate on strategy and implementation.

Maintain the FSC brand across all materials.

Work with all staff members to ensure the promotion and announcement of FSC activities, products, and services through multiple delivery mechanisms.

Serve as the main point of contact for FSC’s email marketing system (SendGrid).

Produce trade show events and materials.

Qualifications

Experience in a membership role with a nonprofit trade association or other nonprofit member organization is required.

Experience with marketing and communications, social media management, diversity and equity programming, affiliate/chapter relations, educational program development, and/or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and education/training required.

Must have technical proficiency with Microsoft Word and Excel, as well as the full Google Suite: Drive, Gmail, Calendar, etc.

Experience with graphics software Adobe Creative Suite and Canva.

Experience with a wide range of communications and marketing tools, including web content, social media, email, print, and direct mail.

Experience with Content Management System (CMS), desired experience with Squarespace and WordPress, and website development and proficiency in managing social media platforms and executing strategy.

Supervisory experience is a plus.

Comfortable with regular exposure to sexually explicit content within a business setting.

Skills and Abilities

Polished writing and editing skills; strong knowledge of grammar and syntax; substantive editing, copyediting, and proofreading skills, with exceptional attention to detail.

Proven track record of successfully conceptualizing, executing, and evaluating new initiatives/programs.

Flexibility and drive to both quickly and accurately execute multiple priorities, tasks, and complicated, detailed work in an organized fashion in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities and tight timelines

Exceptional interpersonal skills with the ability to build relationships inside and outside the organization with stakeholders, customers, and colleagues.

Ability to take initiative, use sound judgment, resolve problems diplomatically and discreetly, and work effectively, independently, and cooperatively with all levels of staff and constituents.

Strategic and creative thinker with proven problem-solving skills in a constantly evolving environment.

Ability to work effectively via videoconference and remote communication channels.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter and resume to report@freespeechcoalition.com