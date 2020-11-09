Biden/Harris Election Win May Not Be Good News for Sex Workers (AVN)

In a sobering reminder, even the newly elected Democratic President & VP are not necessarily on the industry’s side.

~~~

LOS ANGELES—Former Vice President Joe Biden surpassed the 270-electoral vote threshold on Saturday, after four days of counting ballots in the 2020 presidential election, to become the apparent winner and President-elect of the United States. But while celebrations of Biden’s win broke out in cities across the country one group’s enthusiasm was more muted — sex workers.

Read the full article at AVN.com