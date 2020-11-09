Destinee Marketing Now Offering Free Consultations for BIPOC Sex Workers (YNOT)

Destinee Wright of Destinee Marketing is giving back to the community in the form of free social media consultations.

Destinee Marketing recently announced updates to its social media marketing services to include packages that support sex workers and adult industry companies. As part of their social media marketing packages, the organization will offer free consultations for BIPOC sex workers. These consultations aim to help sex workers create and schedule content that promotes their work and services.

