Nominations Open November 10 for the FSC Board of Directors

Nominations for the Free Speech Coalition Board of Directors 2021-22 term will open on November 10, 2020. There are thirteen seats on the Board of Directors, with each member serving a two year term. This year, nominations are open for seven available seats. Six of the current board members are up for re-election, and one seat has no incumbent.

Any FSC member in good standing as of October 10, 2020 can nominate or be nominated for a seat on the Board of Directors. Individuals are allowed to nominate themselves, and any FSC member who receives at least two total nominations will appear on the Board of Directors Election ballot in December.

Board members are expected to govern and grow the organization through their two-year term, attend bimonthly board meetings, assist with fundraising and initiatives, and serve as ambassadors for FSC within the adult community. (A full job description can be found here.)

A link to the nomination form will be sent to all eligible voting members. For more information, please contact ian@freespeechcoalition.com.