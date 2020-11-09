Remembering Iconic Activist, Educator Betty Dodson (XBIZ)

Paying tribute to legendary icon in the sex educator industry, Betty Dodson.

NEW YORK — Industry friends and colleagues are paying tribute to renowned artist, activist and sex educator Betty Dodson, who passed away at the age of 91 on October 31. The cause was cirrhosis of the liver.

Dodson’s popularity recently spiked due to an appearance on an episode of “The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow,” but for decades she was widely known as a pioneering sex educator who published several influential books on women’s sexuality and health, among them 1974’s “Liberating Masturbation” and 1987’s “Sex for One: The Joy of Selfloving.”

