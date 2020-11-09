Roger Montoya Overcomes Anti-Sex Work Stigma, Becomes 1st LGBTQ New Mexico House Member (XBIZ)

There were a number of LGBTQ wins for seats in public office across the country this past week. The win for a seat in NM House of Reps, just so happens to also be a win for former Sex Workers moving on into their next phase of life.

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico artist and activist Roger Montoya, who had been targeted by a stigmatizing campaign by a local conservative blog that revealed he had performed in adult movies in his youth, has won a seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives following Tuesday’s election.

