Positive COVID-19 Test Reported in Los Angeles

FSC PASS has been alerted to a positive COVID-19 test of an LA-based industry member who worked on several sets earlier in the week. The individual had been testing for COVID-19 daily, and they and those who may have been exposed are now quarantining. No additional positive tests have been received.

FSC is continuing to gather information and will assist with contact tracing and retesting as needed. We will update the community as we learn more about the potential exposures and any additional positive tests.

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the US and Europe. Infection rates are the highest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. If you are involved in production, we ask that you be especially vigilant about safety precautions, including, in order of importance: social distancing, limiting set personnel and travel, increased use of PPE like face coverings, and frequent testing.

If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and recently worked on an adult production, please contact FSC PASS at pass@freespeechcoalition.com or (818) 348-9373 as soon as possible for assistance with contact tracing.

If you have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (or within 2 days of their diagnoses), CDC guidelines state that you should quarantine for 14 days from the date of the exposure. A negative test result during this time period does NOT necessarily mean you have not been infected due to the incubation period of the virus.

For more information on prevention, testing, and quarantining, visit CDC.gov.

Ian O’Brien

Deputy Executive Director

FSC PASS