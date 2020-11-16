FSC: Positive COVID Test of L.A.-Based Performer Reported (AVN)

One LA based performer has recently tested positive for COVID.

CHATSWORTH, Calif.—The Free Speech Coalition (FSC) released the following alert Saturday morning:

FSC PASS has been alerted to a positive COVID-19 test of an L.A.-based industry member who worked on several sets earlier in the week. The individual had been testing for COVID-19 daily, and they and those who may have been exposed are now quarantining. No additional positive tests have been received.