Legendary O’Farrell Theater in San Francisco Closes for Good (AVN)

Hall of Fame Star Nina Hartley Shares Memories of Her Time There.

SAN FRANCISCO—The year was 1969, and the Mitchell brothers, Jim and Artie, who’d already established a thriving business filming short hardcore loops, decided they needed a new challenge—and what better opportunity than buying an old Pontiac dealership at the corner of O’Farrell and Polk Streets in San Francisco’s “Tenderloin” district and, after a lot of renovation, opening a movie theater where they could both film the loops and longer features, and show them to a public willing to pay the $2 admission charge? But now, 51 years later, the Mitchell brother family survivors—notably Jim’s daughter Meta—have decided to close the place for good, citing the significant loss of business due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

