FSC To Host INSPIRE Workshop on Getting Hired by Major Studios

Free Speech Coalition will host a special INSPIRE workshop for amateurs and other performers interested in working with larger producers from across the industry. The “How to Get Hired By A Major Producer” webinar on December 3 will be hosted by FSC’s Lotus Lain, and feature representatives from multiple companies including:

Alison Boden, Kink.com

Holly Ruprecht, Playboy

Kristal Penn, Grooby

Sister Roma, Falcon/NakedSword

“Getting cast in a major studio production can help launch a career, but that process can seem difficult for those who work independently or are just getting into the business,” says Lotus Lain, Industry Relations Advocate for FSC. “This webinar gives talent the ability to connect with and ask questions of major producers in different sectors of the industry.”

Representatives from several major studios will discuss the casting process at their companies, and in the industry more generally. They will share what they look for in new performers, the best ways to apply to major studios, and what performers can expect from the process. Attendees will be able to ask questions about the process, including how to contact those on the panel.

“FSC INSPIRE was developed to empower performers, and help demystify the business,” says Lain. “We’re honored to have so many talented and experienced studio representatives here to help spread the knowledge to performers.”

“How to Get Hired By A Major Producer”

Thursday, December 3, 2020

11AM PT