ANME/XBIZ Show Website Now Live (XBIZ)

The new website ANMEXBIZ.com is up and running, ready for January 2021 virtual show season.

LOS ANGELES — The official event website for the biggest virtual expo for the pleasure product and retail industries — the ANME/XBIZ show — is now live, offering general information about the highly anticipated event that is slated for January 11-15, 2021.

ANMEXBIZ.com will serve as the go-to info hub for what to expect and how to participate in the inaugural partnered expo, which is presented by premier pleasure product companies CalExotics, Doc Johnson, Nasstoys, Pipedream and Satisfyer. Other premier sponsors include Diamond Sponsors WOW Tech Group and System JO.

