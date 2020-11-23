Put Your Best Selfie Forward by FanCentro

Even the most experienced photographer may need a little help polishing up a killer selfie. The good news is there are plenty of photo editing apps that can help you on your journey to the perfect pic. Not sure which one is the best for you? We’re here to help! We’ve taken the guesswork out of cruising the app store and rounded up three of our favorite options for photo editing.

Adobe Lightroom

Adobe Lightroom is extremely popular, and it’s easy to see why. This photo editing app comes from the creators of Photoshop, so you know it’s going to give you some quality effects. And don’t worry, you won’t have to develop a whole new set of skills to work it; the app is not only effective but it’s really easy to use.

You can explore on your own or take advantage of in-app tutorials to guide you. We love the storage option that allows you to keep your photos in the cloud so you can edit your pics on any device. There’s a free version with some amazing features and you can also opt for the paid version for $10/month.

Photoshop Express

Speaking of Photoshop-based apps, they show up in our top three list twice! Photoshop Express (available on iOS here or Android here) not only brings the benefits of Photoshop to your device, it’s also free and easy to use.

Have you ever filtered a pic so perfectly only to forget which filters and tools you used? With Photoshop Express you can set presets, which will save you a ton of time once you find your winning look. Just choose a preset and your photo will be automatically edited to perfection.

Photoshop Express isn’t as versatile as the original Photoshop, but for a free app it’s definitely impressive. We especially love the blur and healing tools for smoothing fine lines and erasing blemishes while still letting your skin shine through.

VSCO

VSCO got a lot of press for it’s cult following, but don’t think this app is all hype. VSCO has the power to make your photos look straight out of a film reel, which is incredible for creating your personal photo aesthetic.

Not only is it user-friendly for both newbies and photo veterans, but it’s got an amazing feature that allows you to chat with other selfie-snappers for tips on snagging the perfect shot. The best part is that VSCO is free, but they do offer in-app purchases for an enhanced experience. Download it on iOS or Android.

No one is picture-perfect every second of the day, but your fans don’t have to know that! With a bit of editing, some great lighting, and the perfect filtering app, your selfies can shine even if you’re feeling a bit dull. With these apps you’ll have a good reason to shoot your shot every day of the week.