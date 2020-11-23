Self-Made Paysite Honcho: The Liberty of Running My Own Studios (XBIZ)

FSC’s Board Member, Lance Hart, explains how he created his own porn paysite empire.

There are many platforms these days that give everyone the power of being their own producer: OnlyFans, Pornhub, FanCentro, Clips4sale, ManyVids … they’re great. I got my start by producing on Clips4Sale in 2010, and it’s worked out well for me. By 2011, though, I already saw the need to build my own stand-alone website where I manage and own everything. Here’s why.

First of all: the money. It isn’t irregular to get 1,000 paying members for a paysite and some of my sites cost $34.99 per month. I only have to update each site four times a month and I can shoot four updates in one single shoot; they don’t all need cum shots. So for every standalone site I own, I just need to pay for one shoot per month. Do that math, and I can afford to pay models higher than their standard day rates while profiting quite a bit.

