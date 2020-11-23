XBIZ Show Launches Official Website, Event Registration Now Open (XBIZ)

Event registration and the official website have launched for this January’s virtual XBIZ 2021 show.

~~~

LOS ANGELES — XBIZ is pleased to announce the launch of the official event website and preliminary details for the virtual edition of its flagship trade show — XBIZ 2021 — presented by premier cam network Chaturbate.

To visit the event website, click here.

Set for January 11-14, 2021, the XBIZ Show welcomes the newest installment in its trilogy of virtual conferences, concluding a trifecta of global opportunities for deal-making, learning and networking that began in 2020 by offering a socially distanced and world-traveler-accessible option for its famed Miami, Berlin and now Los Angeles events.

Read the full article at XBIZ.com