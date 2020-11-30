Adult Sites Now Complying With Utah’s New ‘Warning Label’ Law (AVN)

The law requiring porn sites to include a ‘warning’ attached to streaming videos took effect in April.

~~~

LOS ANGELES—In April, the state of Utah enacted a controversial new law requiring adult sites to preface streaming videos with a “warning label” about the supposed health hazards of viewing porn. Now, even though the final version of the law was scaled back considerably from its highly restrictive early version, several major porn sites are now complying with the labeling requirement, according to a report by Utah television station KSTU.

Read the full article by Lawrence Avery at AVN.com