Giving Thanks for the Silver Linings in a Challenging 2020 (XBIZ)

Cathy Beardsley is president and CEO of Segpay & Board Member at FSC. She gives thanks to the victories of 2020, despite the obvious setbacks.

Back in January, when I wrote this monthly column, I said others were calling 2020 the year of “perfect vision.” We thought the biggest hurdles we faced were changes in card brand regulations. No one imagined just how much COVID-19 would change the course of the year.

With Thanksgiving this month, I challenged myself to find the good and what I am grateful for in a year that has been difficult for so many. I feel everyone can agree that our abilities to adapt to difficult times has been challenged to the max.

