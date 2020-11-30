LA’s New Safer at Home Order and Adult Production

In the wake of unprecedented levels of COVID-19 transmission in Los Angeles and beyond, LA County has updated its COVID-19 Public Health Order to help mitigate community spread. These new, Safer at Home measures go into effect today.

The new restrictions do not directly address adult film production, and film permits are still being issued. However, adult film producers should use caution when shooting, and review guidelines issued by Free Speech Coalition and other health experts to help mitigate the risk of transmission on adult sets. The surge in cases is only expected to intensify in the coming weeks, and should the spread not slow, more dramatic restrictions could be issued.

Please continue to be vigilant about following the COVID-19 Production Health & Safety Guidelines:

Screen everyone for COVID-19 symptoms before allowing them on set.

Maintain six (6) feet of distance among everyone on set whenever possible.

Wear a face covering and other appropriate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) at all times.

Have all people on set tested for COVID-19 as close as possible to the production date.

Report any potential on-set COVID-19 exposures to FSC as soon as possible.

FSC will continue to monitor guidance at the local, state and federal level, and will alert the industry as new information becomes available. FSC is hosting a town hall this Friday, December 4 at 11am Pacific to discuss Cal/OSHA’s safety orders that go into effect today (November 30). Register here.