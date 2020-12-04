FSC Will Now Hold COVID-19 Townhall on December 11

FSC will hold a special townhall on COVID-19 on Friday, December 11, addressing the new Cal/OSHA regulations, the rapidly evolving California Safer at Home orders and a potential increased risk to adult sets.

A previous townhall on the Cal/OSHA regulations was scheduled for December 4, but was moved in order to be able to address the newer orders.

All members of the adult industry are invited to the discussion, in which FSC Executive Director Michelle L. LeBlanc, Deputy Executive Director Ian O’Brien and others will explain the requirements and potential impact of the new regulations and orders on adult businesses.

“COVID-19 is surging to unprecedented levels in California and globally, and we’re already seeing signs of an increase within the adult community” says O’Brien. “It’s critical not only that adult businesses understand the new requirements, but what we might expect to see in the coming weeks and months. FSC wants to ensure that adult businesses are prepared, and that we all do our best to limit risk within our community.”

The FSC COVID Townhall will take place via Zoom. Participants can register for the event here.