5 Books that Will Help You Boost Your Online Empire (FanCentro)

One of the biggest challenges of making a living on social media is staying on top of trends to ensure that you stay relevant. Relevance is so important, not only for keeping your fans but for pulling in new traffic. That’s why it’s worth it to keep yourself informed on the best marketing tactics available to you. The adult industry has a ton of potential, but it’s also saturated, with plenty of performers who are ready and waiting to grab the top spot. That’s why it’s so important to study your craft, improve and grow.

In that vein, we’ve compiled a list of five must-reads to add to your library!

Hashtag Authentic by Sara Tasker

Hashtag Authentic is a must-have for anyone trying to make it big on Instagram. This guide discusses how to use the platform to both build your brand and develop creative business endeavors. It’s a major bestseller with over one million downloads! Get yours today and find out how to banish the haters and utilize all the social media tools at your fingertips

Social Media Marketing 2020: Step by Step Instructions For Advertising Your Business on Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Linkedin and Various Other Platforms by Noah Gray and Michael Fox

This dynamic how-to discusses the building blocks of getting your business started and the most effective marketing strategies for an influencer today. Go back to basics by understanding the ups and downs associated with each platform and craft a plan to help your brand thrive.

The Icarus Deception: How High Will You Fly? by Seth Godin

Icarus discusses the importance of going beyond content creation and cultivating your own unique brand of art. Content is plentiful, but truly creative content is not. There is a great deal of untapped potential that can be reached by putting an eye toward art. This book shares ideas on how to break out of the box without flying too close to the sun.

Contagious: Why Things Catch On by Jonah Berger

You want to go viral? Contagious will show you how. This how-to is all about maxing out your content finding as many eyes as possible. Penned by a marketing professor, Contagious talks about why certain ideas catch fire while others die in a puff of smoke. There is a method to going viral, and this book will give you the tips and tricks you need to understand exactly how to light up your content.

The Age of Influence-The Power of Influencers to Elevate Your Brand by Neal Schaffer

The age of influence isn’t just about how to build a brand, but how to maintain it. Find out how to craft a sustainable marketing strategy that will not only boost your business but propel it forward!

Finding success as an influencer isn’t a destination, it’s a journey! Make sure you stay on the right track with research, education, and an up-to-date library!