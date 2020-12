Following the backlash from a recent NYT piece, Pornhub changes its terms of use.

LOS ANGELES—Pornhub has announced new safety measures for using its tube site, including “verified uploaders only,” “banning downloads” and “expanded moderation,” among other guidelines.

The company outlined its modified rules for uploading under the header “Our Commitment to Trust and Safety”—which is linked from the Pornhub home page.

