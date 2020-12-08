What’s Next for ‘Gig Workers’ Under AB5 After Passage of Prop 22? (AVN)

Opponents of AB5 say new law exempting ride-share drivers could lead to repeal of entire AB5 legislation.

~~~

LOS ANGELES—The controversial California “gig worker” law known as AB5 was weakened again last month, when the state’s voters resoundingly approved ballot Proposition 22 by a 17-point margin in last month’s general election. The AB5 law requires employers in a number of industries to subject their workers to a strict test, to determine whether they can work as “independent contractors,” or must be hired as employees.

Read the full article at AVN.com