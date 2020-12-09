Free Speech Coalition 2021 Board Members Announced

LOS ANGELES —The Free Speech Coalition congratulates the newly elected and re-elected members of the FSC Board:

First Amendment attorney Reed Lee

XBIZ founder and publisher Alec Helmy

Chick Media CEO Kelly Holland

Treasure Island Media President Matt Mason

AVN publisher Tony Rios

Kink.com CEO Alison Boden

Adult Time CCO Bree Mills

They will join Board Chair Jeffrey Douglas, Mark Schecter (ATMLA), John Blitt (Mile High Media), Scott Watkins (Doc Johnson), Cathy Beardsley (Segpay), and Lance Hart (PervOut) for the 2021 Board of Directors.



“The past year showed how critical it is to have an engaged, experienced Board of Directors,” says Michelle L. LeBlanc, Executive Director of Free Speech Coalition. “I look forward to serving again with the re-elected members, and officially welcoming new Board Director Bree Mills. Our challenges are great, but I am confident we can meet them.”

FSC looks forward to welcoming the new Board slate at their first meeting in the New Year.