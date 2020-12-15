Abigail Mac, Ana Foxxx to Host 2021 XBIZ Awards (XBIZ)

LOS ANGELES — After nearly a decade in the adult entertainment industry, Abigail Mac and Ana Foxxx have each starred in more than 500 titles, signed coveted brand endorsement deals and won numerous awards, dazzling their legion of fans around the globe.

~~~

Now, they ascend as superstars to co-host the adult industry’s biggest night, the 2021 XBIZ Awards on January 14, presented by MyFreeCams. In this climactic finale to a whirlwind XBIZ 2021 virtual trade show, Mac and Foxxx will bring their signature sizzle to XBIZ.tv before a live worldwide audience, as nominees are crowned with the most prestigious symbol of success.

Read the full article at XBIZ.com