MojoHost Prevails Against Trademark Infringement (YNOT)

Michigan — MojoHost has prevailed in its most recent trademark protection claim. MojoHost alleged that a competing company “Mojo Impact Web Services” had registered multiple confusingly similar domain names in bad faith. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) agreed in its written decision released last week.

The disputed domains were registered by Impact between August 26, 2020 and September 9, 2020. The trademark claim was filed swiftly thereafter on October 14, 2020. The claim alleged that “the disputed domain names resolve to website that offer Internet hosting services that are substantially similar to and in direct competition with the Complainant’s services.”

