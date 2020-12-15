Pineapple Support Announce Online Mental Health Summit (AVN)

LOS ANGELES—Pineapple Support, the adult industry’s leading mental health resource, will be hosting its annual Pineapple Summit on December 17-18, focusing on topics surrounding trauma, abuse, stalking and anxiety. The Mental Health Summit will feature live webinars and panels, with therapists and industry experts and will be broadcast on Pornhub Live. It is free for anyone that wants to attend.

The 2020 Summit, sponsored by Pornhub and Modelhub, will coincide with the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers on December 17th.

