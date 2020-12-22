COVID-Friendly Strategies for Retail Staff In-Store Learning (XBIZ)

How do you remain compliant with COVID but also consistent with your business culture when it comes fostering a learning-based environment for continued product or new product education? Here are a few ideas to help your stores and teams!

~~~

If there is one sales activity that both stores and manufacturers seem to truly bond over, in my opinion, it is during store visits and trainings. With COVID continuing to spread, many stores are going to see another period of closures, or modified store openings. Not only has business been thrown into disarray but so have some of the fundamentals that keep us motivated and energized from day to day.

Read the full article at XBIZ.com