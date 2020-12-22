EFF Warns Against Giving Credit Cards ‘Censorship Power’ (XBIZ)

SAN FRANCISCO — Prominent digital rights advocacy group the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) published an editorial yesterday warning about the censorship power of credit card companies, after Visa and Mastercard cut off Pornhub from their payment networks.

“Pornhub is removing millions of user-uploaded videos,” wrote the EFF’s Danny O’Brien and Rainey Reitman. “This action comes after a New York Times column accused the website of hosting sexual videos of underage and non-consenting women. In response to the Times’ article, Visa and Mastercard cut ties with Pornhub, making it impossible for Pornhub to process payments other than through cryptocurrencies.”

