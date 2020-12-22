Senators Propose Far-Reaching New Adult Industry Regulations (XBIZ)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Earlier today, Senators Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) introduced bipartisan legislation, dubbed the “Stop Internet Sexual Exploitation Act,” intended to “prevent the uploading of pornographic images to online platforms without the consent of the individuals in the images.”

~~~

Nine months ago, Sasse penned a letter to Attorney General William Barr demanding an investigation into Pornhub; he recently told right-wing news site Daily Caller that “the Department of Justice needs to open an investigation into the scumbags who run Mindgeek.”

Read the full article by JC Adams at XBIZ.com