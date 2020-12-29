FSC Echoes LA Department of Public Health’s Call for Production ‘Pause’

FSC is asking adult film producers in the Los Angeles area to consider a voluntary production pause in order to help mitigate surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Southern California. The call aligns with the request made by the Department of Public Health on Monday of all film producers in the country.

Additionally, the Department of Public Health has issued a mandatory 10-day quarantine period for those who have travelled outside of Los Angeles County. All producers should avoid production-related travel, or working with those who have recently travelled.

“While our industry has led the way in regards to safety protections and protocols, daily infections are now more than four times what they were during the summer peak, and area hospitals are overwhelmed,” says Michelle L. LeBlanc, Executive Director of Free Speech Coalition. “We all need to do what we can to limit the spread, both within our industry and the community at large.”