Get Your Shows Out of the Bedroom! (FanCentro)

Your house is full of sweet spots for shooting amazing content, and with a little creativity you can offer fans much more than just a peek into your bedroom. Not only will it give you and your fans a refreshing change of pace, but they’ll also love getting a super hot tour of your home.

You’re also looking at a major time-saver, because you can shoot multiple shows in a single day! By changing up the location, fans will have no idea you did a marathon shoot, and you’ll end up with several days of content in just a few hours.

Let’s take a look at some sexy alternatives to bedroom play that can turn up the heat and give your fans something to write home about.

Three Shows You Can Do in the Bathroom

Have a Bath…

How about a hot show your fans will love while you relax in a soothing cloud of fragrant bubbles? You can’t go wrong with a classic bath show, and your fans will appreciate the extras so don’t skimp on the bubbles, and what’s bathtime without toys? Let your creativity flow as you soak in the warm water and let it take you to all new heights that will thrill you and your fans.

Or a Shower

No time for a bath? A shower can be just as much fun! Shower time is an awesome choice for a show–who doesn’t love steamy mirrors and slick tiles? The shower gives you a lot more range than the bath, so you can offer up some truly creative angles and poses.

Grab the Oils

Once you’re nice and clean, you want to make sure all that heat doesn’t dry out your skin. Keep the show going by getting all oiled up! Your fans will love to see your hands slip-sliding all over your body and an oily rubdown is the perfect way to end the day.

Three Ways to Shoot in Your Kitchen

Bake up a Treat

Everyone loves a baker, and whipping up some sweet treats is a great way to crank up the heat in your kitchen. Have your cake and eat it too when you slide your bakes in and out of the oven wearing nothing but an apron (carefully!). While you wait you can always get creative with flour, butter, and other baking essentials! Accidentally commit a baking fail? Well for that, you should give yourself a few spanks with a wooden spoon!

As an extra added bonus you can make this show a two-fer! Create a teaser post of yourself eating your delicious bake before you unveil the full performance of how it was made.

Serve Dinner by Candlelight

Are you in the mood to serve up some romance? Light some candles and head to the kitchen for a meal with your fans where YOU will be the main course. Give your fans a show by candlelight with sexy shadows falling in all the right places.

Scrub Up

Who doesn’t like getting down and dirty with some bubbles and foam? With the right attitude, cleanup can be the most exciting part of the meal! Be sure to strip down to the bare minimum while you clean up after your kitchen creativity!

Three Shows You Can Do in the Laundry Room

Take a Shaky Seat

Want to add a little wiggle-jiggle to your show? Hop on top of your washer or dryer and go for a ride! Not only will you love the soothing vibrations, your fans will love to see what they do to your body. This is a great show to shoot in slow-mo!

Let the Dryer Heat You Up

What’s better than hot clothes right out of the dryer? Lying naked underneath them! Forget folding, make yourself a nice warm nest of piping-hot clothes and see where your imagination takes you.

Dirty Striptease

Whether your clothes have been working hard or simply lying crumpled on the floor they’ll need a good wash. Give your fans a squeaky-clean striptease by shedding one item at a time and dropping them into the wash. Don’t forget to tell your fans just how filthy each piece is. They’ll love hearing the dirty details and the anticipation will be amazing!

Three Shows You Can Do in the Living Room

Bust Out the Popcorn

Spend a night in and stream something hot that will get your creative juices flowing. You can get inspired by the film of your choice or go all out and recreate your favorite scenes. You can even ask for fans’ input on this ahead of time and make it a weekly event! Feature Film Fridays, anyone?

Take a Nap

Sound boring? Well you’ll need a partner for this one, and their job is to come up with a particularly interesting way to wake you up! After that, anything goes!

Offer Room Service

It may be cliche, but a sexy maid is always appreciated. Come up with some interesting ways to complete your household chores, and be sure to get sufficiently distracted when you do! If you do it right, you may be inspired to clean up way more often.

Even if you don’t live in a sprawling mansion, there are plenty of places you can create amazing shows for a change of pace. Think about how angles play into location and you can make a single room look like five different spaces! You know your own best angles so now it’s time to find your home’s sweetest shooting spots for creating great content.