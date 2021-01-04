Reuters Report: Visa Resumes Card Use for ‘Professional Content’ MindGeek Sites (XBIZ)

On December 10, Visa and Mastercard announced that they had frozen payments through their cards on Pornhub. They’ve now reversed that decision, but only for “professional content” owned by Mindgeek.

BENGALURU, India — According to a Reuters report, Visa announced that it “has allowed usage of its cards on MindGeek’s platforms that host professionally generated content,” although it continues the suspension of card use on the company’s tube site Pornhub “until pending investigations are complete.”

