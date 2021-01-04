SISEA is “Unworkable” – Not to Mention Likely Unconstitutional (YNOT)

In a statement issued Monday, the Free Speech Coalition explained its opposition to the bill in part by noting the “Stop Internet Sexual Exploitation Act” (“SISEA”) bill is “wildly unconstitutional and, if implemented, would effectively silence sexual speech online.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Late last week, U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Ben Sasse (R-NE) unveiled a new bill they’ve dubbed the “Stop Internet Sexual Exploitation Act” (“SISEA”), legislation the Senators said will “require platforms hosting pornography to verify the identity of users who upload videos… require a signed consent form from every individual appearing in the video… prohibit video downloads” and “create a private right of action against an uploader who posts a pornographic image without the consent of an individual in the image.”

