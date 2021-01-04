The New War on Porn: How Moral Crusaders, Mainstream Media and Politicians Are Gunning for XXX (XBIZ)

There are new battles in the ongoing War On Porn, specifically online porn.

~~~

In early December 2020, the world entered the 12th month of an unprecedented pandemic, COVID-related financial losses to individuals and businesses ravaged the economy, Congress bickered over relief measures and the President of the United States continued in his historic refusal to acknowledge the results of a presidential election.

The New York Times, The Guardian, several prominent U.S. Senators and both major credit card companies, however, wanted to talk about something else.

Read the full article at XBIZ.com