There May Be Casualties, But the War on Porn Will Fail (YNOT)

There is a great deal of concern among members of the adult industry right now about a War on Porn.

~~~

The “good news,” such as it is, is the above sentence is something I could have written at any point in my 23 years in the adult industry and it would have been just as true as it is today. For that matter, the War on Porn was at its most intense and focused in a 12-year period that ended before my time in the industry began, during the second half of the Reagan Administration and the one term of George H.W. Bush’s tenure in the Oval Office.

