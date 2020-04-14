IsMyGirl Announces 100% Model Payouts, Pledges FSC Emergency Fund Donation

Read the full article by JC Adams at XBIZ.com

LOS ANGELES — IsMyGirl.com and sister sites IsMyGuy and Inked Girls have announced a 100 percent commission, minus credit card processing fees, on all sales through June 1 to assist verified performers during the global pandemic and financial crisis.

“Given the difficult circumstances right now with COVID-19, we wanted to provide a stimulus package to our models that can help them support themselves and their families, as well as spur the economy,” said Evan Seinfeld, CEO and co-founder of IsMyGirl.

“Most other subscription sites currently offer a 60/40, 70/30 or 80/20 revenue share,” Seinfeld explained. “We’re having our models keep 100 percent of their earnings for the next two months after credit card processing fees, which comes out to 87.5 percent. We are basically kicking all the revenue from our entire platform back to our models.”

IsMyGirl is also donating to the Free Speech Coalition (FSC) Emergency Fund, which provides financial assistance to adult industry performers and crew.

“By working with FSC on the Emergency Fund, we can help to ensure that talent, the backbone of our industry, are being taken care of and given opportunities to earn the most possible income during this lockdown,” said Seinfeld. “We are truly all in this together!”

FSC Executive Director Michelle L. LeBlanc thanked IsMyGirl for its support.

“We’re grateful to IsMyGirl and its sister sites for contributing to the Emergency Fund, as well as all their work for helping performers generate income during this shutdown,” she said. “We are heartened to see all the ways adult businesses and workers are coming together to make sure we all get through this.”

Donations to the FSC Emergency fund can be made here and through the IsMyGirl Model Portal here.

