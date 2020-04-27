Her Colleagues Watched Her OnlyFans Account At Work. When Bosses Found Out, They Fired Her. (BuzzFeed News)

Read the full article by Otillia Steadman at BuzzFeedNews.com

In a recording, the young mechanic’s boss can be heard telling her the OnlyFans account “might encourage [her coworkers] to approach you with unwanted sexual conduct or comments.”

A promising young mechanic at a Honda dealership in Indiana was fired from her job after management learned she was making amateur porn outside of work using the platform OnlyFans.

Kirsten Vaughn, 24, told BuzzFeed News she was on track to become the first woman master technician at Don Ayres Honda dealership in Fort Wayne when she was abruptly let go from her job after colleagues discovered her account on OnlyFans, a social media site where people can pay to subscribe to private content and which is commonly used for adult material.

Vaughn said that after she mentioned her account in her Instagram stories coworkers began watching her videos together at the workplace and then sexually harassing her. But instead of punishing her colleagues, she said management blamed her for making the OnlyFans account.

“If the guys just would’ve watched their porn at home, none of this would’ve happened,” she said. “But instead of looking at it like, ‘Hey, the guys are kind of creepy,’ it’s, ‘Oh well, you’re the girl that brought this to their attention, and you’re responsible.’”

Vaughn was fired in mid-February, but her story went viral after she posted about it on Twitter on Wednesday.