OnlyFans Limits New Referral Bonuses to One Year (AVN)

Seeing a flood of new sign ups, OnlyFans has decided to adjust its referral program rules. Instead of lifetime earnings on referrals, OF creators will now only have up to the 1st year or 1st million dollars made to earn from their referrals. Anyone that uses OnlyFans as a creator or recruiter, knows this new policy is a blow to business.

LONDON — OnlyFans, which has seen a remarkable spike in signups since the beginning of the pandemic, has made a big change to its user referral program.

In a new policy instituted last week, OnlyFans referral earnings will only last for a year.

Read the full article by Rhett Pardon at AVN.com