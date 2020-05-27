A Letter from Adult Film Producers and Buyers

To the Adult Entertainment Community,
We are deeply concerned for the health and safety of every member of the adult entertainment community. The inability to produce has caused financial hardship throughout the industry, and we are as eager to return to work as you are.
However, to protect you, our community, and our industry, we, the undersigned, have agreed not to resume production of content with people who don’t live in the same household until the following conditions are met:
- Film production is legally permitted under the phased reopening guidelines in the local and national jurisdictions where the production will occur.
- Free Speech Coalition (FSC) publishes Production Health & Safety Guidelines for sets during COVID. These guidelines will cover on-set safety protocols for a variety of production scenarios, as well as guidelines for health screenings and testing.
- My company and any companies that produce content for it have adopted an industry-standard set of safety protocols.
Only when these three elements are in place, and we are confident we have effectively minimized risk for performers and crew in our community, will we be able to resume production. We are working to these goals as quickly as possible.
We’re all in this together.
Signed,
Adult Film Producers and Buyers
Axel Braun, Owner
ABP-Axel Braun Productions
Ryan Hogan, Product Director
Mindgeek
Lance Hart, Producer / Director
PervOUT
Alison Boden, CEO
Kink.com
Steve Matthyssen, Owner
Vixen Media Group
Shine Louise Houston , CEO
Jiz Lee, Marketing Director
Pink and White Productions Inc.
Steve Legos, Chief Marketing Officer
Bang.com
Bree Mills, Chief Creative Officer
Patrick Alonso, Content Director
Adult Time (Gamma)
Jack Avalanche, CEO
CherryPimps
Dan Leal, CEO
Immoral Productions
Catalina Cruz, Owner
Fantasy Girl Entertainment LLC
Adam Christopher (Tarantino XXX), Producer/Director
Creation Of Adam Productions (TarantinoXXX.com, THICQ.com, Transglamour.com)
Urbano, Producer
X9 Inc.
Jonathan Blitt, Vice President
Mile High DVD
Steve Orenstein, President
Jessica Drake, Producer/Director
Wicked Pictures
Eric John, CEO
Erotique Entertainment
Gentleman Charles, Producer/Director
Chazzy Amateurs
Lincoln, Director
Black Label Magazine/Black Label XXX
Mark Irwin, Owner
Intimacy Productions