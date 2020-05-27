A Letter from Adult Film Producers and Buyers

To the Adult Entertainment Community,

We are deeply concerned for the health and safety of every member of the adult entertainment community. The inability to produce has caused financial hardship throughout the industry, and we are as eager to return to work as you are.

However, to protect you, our community, and our industry, we, the undersigned, have agreed not to resume production of content with people who don’t live in the same household until the following conditions are met:

Film production is legally permitted under the phased reopening guidelines in the local and national jurisdictions where the production will occur.

Free Speech Coalition (FSC) publishes Production Health & Safety Guidelines for sets during COVID. These guidelines will cover on-set safety protocols for a variety of production scenarios, as well as guidelines for health screenings and testing.

My company and any companies that produce content for it have adopted an industry-standard set of safety protocols.

Only when these three elements are in place, and we are confident we have effectively minimized risk for performers and crew in our community, will we be able to resume production. We are working to these goals as quickly as possible.

We’re all in this together.

Signed,

Adult Film Producers and Buyers

Axel Braun, Owner

ABP-Axel Braun Productions

Ryan Hogan, Product Director

Mindgeek

Lance Hart, Producer / Director

PervOUT

Alison Boden, CEO

Kink.com

Steve Matthyssen, Owner

Vixen Media Group

Shine Louise Houston , CEO

Jiz Lee, Marketing Director

Pink and White Productions Inc.

Steve Legos, Chief Marketing Officer

Bang.com

Bree Mills, Chief Creative Officer

Patrick Alonso, Content Director

Adult Time (Gamma)

Jack Avalanche, CEO

CherryPimps

Dan Leal, CEO

Immoral Productions

Catalina Cruz, Owner

Fantasy Girl Entertainment LLC

Adam Christopher (Tarantino XXX), Producer/Director

Creation Of Adam Productions (TarantinoXXX.com, THICQ.com, Transglamour.com)

Urbano, Producer

X9 Inc.

Jonathan Blitt, Vice President

Mile High DVD

Steve Orenstein, President

Jessica Drake, Producer/Director

Wicked Pictures

Eric John, CEO

Erotique Entertainment

Gentleman Charles, Producer/Director

Chazzy Amateurs

Lincoln, Director

Black Label Magazine/Black Label XXX

Mark Irwin, Owner

Intimacy Productions

