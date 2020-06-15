IAFD to Remove IR Tag from Database (YNOT)

In another recent display of solidarity with the Black community, IAFD, has eliminated categories which fetishize and minimize Black expressions in the adult entertainment industry.

~~~

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Internet Adult Film Database (IAFD) announced it is “eliminating the IR (“Interracial”) tag on our site,” saying that the site’s editorial staff “has long believed that interracial porn largely serves to uphold racist stereotypes and imagery.”

“Regarding recent events, the IAFD team would like to unequivocally and firmly state that black lives matter,” the statement from IAFD begins. “The murder of George Floyd, along with the murders of countless other black folks at the hands of police in America is cause for alarm and concern. We stand with the protesters exercising their First Amendment rights – the same right we enjoy by documenting and archiving adult film data here at IAFD.”

Read the full article by Gene Zorkin at YNOT.com