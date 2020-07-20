XBIZ Debuts 1st Professional Video Platform for Adult Industry – XBIZ TV (XBIZ)

In an exciting, surprise announcement, XBIZ launches a new SFW video platform for the adult industry.

LOS ANGELES — XBIZ is pleased to announce the launch of a first-of-its-kind video platform for the adult industry, dedicated to showcasing content created by the community, for the community: XBIZ TV.

In keeping with its founding mission to serve as The Industry Source for news and information, XBIZ is introducing a new way for personalities and brands to elevate their influence and establish a deeper connection with their audience. With the community creating more original content than ever before, XBIZ.tv serves as a one-stop shop to amplify diverse voices.

