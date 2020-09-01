FSC PREVAILS IN LONG-RUNNING 2257 LEGAL BATTLE

Free Speech Coalition has prevailed in its long-running suit with the US government over 2257 record-keeping regulations. The decision, handed down by the Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, is a defeat for the Government. However, the decision is complicated, and the scope of our victory is still being determined by our legal team. We expect to have a fuller legal analysis later this week, as well as recommendations for proceeding in light of the decision.

In the meantime, we urge that all producers continue to fully comply with existing 2257 regulations, as the scope has not been determined and the decision issued by the 3rd Circuit is still subject to appeal.

We are deeply grateful for the outstanding work by our lawyers, J. Michael Murray and Lorraine Baumgardner of Berkman, Gordon, Murray and Devan of Cleveland, Ohio. — Jeffrey Douglas, FSC Board Chair