Brazzers to Shut Down Its Porn Site Nov. 3 to #StrokeTheVote (AVN)

Leading adult entertainment brand, Brazzers launches voting PSAs ahead of 2020 presidential election.

LOS ANGELES—The voter turnout for the 2016 Presidential election was in many ways piss-poor, so adult entertainment company Brazzers has decided to roll out what it intends as a high-impact nationwide public service announcement encouraging Americans to #StrokeTheVote.

The campaign is intended to help drive voter turnout this November by garnering more than 8.5 million impressions through a series of paid advertisements and community outreach to the brand’s exclusive talent, its followers and subscribers—and to punctuate the effort, Brazzers will shut down its popular website for three hours from 5-8 PM on November 3 across all time zones in order to encourage voters to step away from their screens and head to the ballot boxes.

