FSC Elections Open for 2021-22 Board of Directors

The Free Speech Coalition 2021-22 Board of Directors election opens today for seven available Board seats. Six board members are up for reelection and one seat is open with no incumbent. Each elected member will serve a two year term.

All FSC members in good standing are eligible to cast their vote now through December 7. (Voting ends at midnight on the morning of December 8.)

Six current board members are running for re-election, including:

First Amendment attorney Reed Lee (current chair of the Legal Committee)

XBIZ founder and publisher Alec Helmy

Chick Media CEO Kelly Holland (current Board President)

Treasure Island Media President Matt Mason (current Board Secretary)

AVN publisher Tony Rios

Kink.com CEO Alison Boden (current Board Treasurer)

Four potential newcomers to the board are also running:

Mary Moody (performer and activist)

Bree Mills (Chief Creative Officer, Adult Time)

Colin Rowntree (founder and CEO, Wasteland.com)

Full bios for each candidate can be found here.

An email with a link and voting instructions was sent to all FSC members on December 1.

Any FSC member who did not receive the election link and believes they should have, or who has any other questions about the election process, should contact ian@freespeechcoalition.com.