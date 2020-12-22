FSC to Partner with Safely To Expand PASS Testing

Free Speech Coalition (FSC), the trade association for the adult industry, will partner with safer sex app Safely to expand the availability of PASS Certified testing locations nationally.

The Safely app, which is free to download, allows performers to easily schedule and pay for PASS-compliant STI tests at thousands of labs across the country. The results will then become viewable on the Safely app, and clearance status will be sent to PASS.

“Our partnership with Safely will give performers much more flexibility when it comes to their testing, not only in production hubs like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and South Florida, but in all fifty states,” says Ian O’Brien, FSC’s Deputy Executive Director. “As large numbers of content creators come into the industry through premiums and independent production, it’s increasingly important that we give everyone the ability to test and verify results, no matter where and how they shoot.”

First launched in May 2019, Safely provides a secure way for users to access and share test results for STIs and, in the near future, COVID. Safely has previously worked with dating apps to provide a SAFE Badge — which shows clearance, but not individual results — for individual user profiles.

Over the past several months, FSC has been working with Safely on a PASS-compliant panel of tests that can be offered on the app, and HIPAA-compliant integration into the PASS system. FSC and Safely will begin beta testing the process in the new year with users who can not easily access PASS-compliant clinics in their areas.

“Our goal at Safely is to eliminate both STIs and stigma, and we’re excited to share our platform and network with such an informed and sex-aware community,” says Lauren Weiniger, co-founder of Safely. “PASS has been at the forefront of stigma-free STI testing, and we’re eager to see how this partnership can grow. The world can learn a great deal from PASS in terms of testing, contact tracing, and creating trusted ecosystems with worker safety at top of mind ”

Because of the increased geographic reach, the cost of testing will be slightly higher than tests at existing PASS-compliant labs but won’t include additional draw fees and shipping fees. FSC believes the convenience and wider access to those outside of production hubs will make it an invaluable option for many performers.

Those who are interested in finding out more, or beta-testing the app should contact info@freespeechcoalition.com.